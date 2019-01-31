Makate to take Vodacom back to court over 'Please Call Me' compensation offer

Nkosana Makate is expected to drag Vodacom back to court in a bid to fight the compensation offer made for his 'Please Call Me' idea.

The Sowetan reported on Thursday that Makate has rejected an offer determined by Vodacom's group CEO Shameel Joosub to compensate him for the idea. He said his legal team have already drafted court papers to have Joosub’s determination reviewed.

“It is ridiculous and it is flawed, so on that basis we are going to review it,” he told the paper

Makate and the cellphone giant have been embroiled in lengthy settlement negotiations. Earlier in January, Vodacom said they considered the matter settled and closed.

However, Makate felt that the compensation offer was "ridiculous and insulting".