Man gets 10 years for attempted rape

The Butterworth Regional Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years in jail for attempted rape.

Ezile Gxalaba was sentenced Thursday morning for attempting to rape a 19-year-old woman in March 2017 in Dutywa.

Butterworth spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Gxalaba, a taxi driver, gave the victim a lift after he saw her hitchhiking at 10pm.

Instead of driving her home, he drove the victim to his home, dragged her inside the house and tried to undress her.

The victim fought back and escaped. “She opened a rape case at Dutywa Police Station. The case was handed over to Butterworth Family Violence and Child Protection Unit. The accused was traced and arrested,” he said.