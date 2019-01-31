Man shot dead by fake delivery men

A devastated Khosi Nkonyane has spoken of how she had to watch her father take his last breath in her arms.

On Monday morning, Moses Nkonyane, 65, was shot dead in front of his youngest daughter Khosi, 30, at his home in the Benoni suburb of Crystal Park on the East Rand.

The last time Khosi saw her father alive was when he went to the gate to attend to four men who had pretended to be from a courier company.

Khosi said when she saw her father, a former top official in the Gauteng department of education, running back towards the house she hid in one of the bedrooms.

"Everything happened so fast, I feared for my life. I can still hear the sound of a gun as they shot my father three times before running away."

She said even though she felt numb she kept praying to God to spare her father's life.

"After they left I ran to his side and not even the screaming and begging could bring him back," Khosi said.

She had been inside the house earlier when people buzzed their intercom.