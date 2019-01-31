Robbery suspects walk right into arms of police
Cheeky suspects of an attempted robbery, who earlier in the morning on Wednesday allegedly tried to rob a Mthatha hardware store and were pursued by guards and left two of their vehicles behind, later on the day paid a visit to a local police station to report hijacking, but found themselves arrested.
