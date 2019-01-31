Two tortured and buried in a shack

Loud screams came out of a backyard shack in Troyeville, Johannesburg, for about five hours.

Long after the cries stopped, police discovered two dead men buried in a shallow grave inside the corrugated iron sheet structure.

Residents of Troyeville yesterday described how they were woken up to agonising screams in a backyard shack where a pair aged 30 and 40, who were allegedly kidnapped by two men, were seemingly tortured for hours before they were eventually killed on Tuesday morning.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects who were still on the run yesterday, after their accomplice, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested.

The woman was allegedly present during the torture and apparently was even tasked with cleaning the shack before police arrived.

The pair was tortured after their captors, who were allegedly known to them, accused them of stealing a firearm and laptops.