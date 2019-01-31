WATCH LIVE | New witnesses to testify at state capture inquiry

New witnesses are expected to testify at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

On Wednesday, former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder detailed how the company cooked its books to derail investigations by Sars and launder cash for bribes. He described Bosasa’s failed venture into the aquaculture business via a project called SeaArk Africa, which aimed to breed seawater prawns in a controlled environment.

Van Tonder also described the various ways in which Bosasa acquired the cash that was stashed in safes on the company premises. According to Van Tonder’s evidence and earlier testimony by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, this cash was used to pay bribes.

Once Van Tonder had finished his testimony, he was replaced by former Bosasa central divisions manager Frans Vorster, who dragged the ANC’s name through the mud.

Vorster testified that Bosasa allegedly hosted the ANC’s call centre at its offices ahead of the national elections in 2014. It also threw a massive celebration at its premises for the ANC after its victory at the polls was announced.

The deals to host the call centre and the celebration at Bosasa’s expense were allegedly struck by environmental affairs minister and alleged Bosasa beneficiary Nomvula Mokonyane.