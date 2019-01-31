Water crisis in Port Alfred

Many Port Alfred residents have been without water for almost a week due to the failure of ageing infrastructure and a lack of maintenance on the pipelines supplying the town.

The residents said it was playing havoc with every aspect of their lives, from schooling to healthcare and business.

Earlier this week, Ndlambe infrastructure deputy director Thulani Maluleka and water and sanitation supervisor Enoch Jobela said several issues had prolonged the problem.

According to Maluleka, the problem began on Friday, when a power failure at the substation driving the water pumps necessitated turning the main valve off, cutting off water supply to the Port Alfred area.

When the power was restored, the dams had to be refilled and the main valve reopened, but this increased the pressure on the system and several pipes or connections burst.

Water problems have been the norm in the Ndlambe municipal area for years and 2018, especially, saw frequent outages – lasting for days – affecting all high-lying areas in Port Alfred, including Nemato, the west bank and east bank.

Kenton-on-Sea has also been on severe water restrictions and other areas such as Alexandria have had to endure days, and often weeks, without water in the past.