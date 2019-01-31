What Brexit means for SA

A hard Brexit may imperil this: if the UK leaves the single market and customs union, the Irish would, in theory, be forced to conduct checks on goods and people crossing the border — which would become the border between the EU and the UK — in contravention of the Good Friday Agreement. Both countries want to avoid this at all costs, as they worry that erecting any form of barrier could reignite the violent conflict between Catholic republicans and Northern Ireland’s Protestant majority, which mostly favours union with Great Britain.

May’s attempt to prevent this so far has been the "Irish backstop". If the transition period ends in 2020 without the UK and EU having finalised a trading agreement, then the UK would automatically remain part of the EU customs union. Checks would be done on certain goods — especially pharmaceuticals, agricultural products and some foods — coming into Northern Ireland to ensure these comply with the single market’s standards and regulations, in the event that they cross the border into Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which props up the Conservative minority government in the House of Commons, is dead set against this. The party believes anything that would result in Northern Ireland being treated differently to mainland UK would be the thin end of the wedge, presaging the gradual erosion of Northern Ireland’s membership of the UK, and putting pressure on it to be reunited with the rest of Ireland — something it vehemently opposes.

The hard Brexiteers also hate the backstop proposal because it risks keeping the UK stuck indefinitely in a customs union with the EU. Far from giving the UK the independence they crave, it would mean remaining compliant with a raft of regulations, with little prospect of disentanglement.

Even though Brexit hasn’t happened yet, its impact has already been widespread and damaging. In a climate beset by uncertainty and plunging confidence, house prices in posh UK suburbs have plunged as much as 25%; the pound has weakened against the dollar (from $1.45/£ to $1.31 at the time of writing). Businesses are moving elsewhere in droves: among them vacuum cleaner company Dyson (once trumpeted as "a great British success story" by former prime minister David Cameron) is moving its headquarters to Singapore; Sony’s Europe headquarters are moving to Amsterdam; and the ships of venerable ferry line P&O will sail under the Cypriot flag.

The Centre for European Reform calculates that by June last year, the UK’s economy was 2.5% smaller than it would have been if the referendum result had gone the other way. Brexit, it estimates, is costing the country £26bn a year — or £500m a week.

Come March 29, if an agreement with the EU hasn’t been reached, the UK’s trade with EU countries (49% of its exports and imports in 2017) would fall under standard World Trade Organisation rules. Financial transactions into the EU would no longer be immediate. Freedom of movement would end, to be replaced by mandatory passport and customs checks, and tariffs would be slapped on goods and services.