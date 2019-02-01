Eskom tariff increase application will affect the poor the most, DA says

The cost of living for the poor would be unbearable should Eskom’s request for a nearly 50% tariff increase over three years be granted.

This is one of the submissions made by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), which held public hearings in Soweto on Friday regarding Eskom’s application for a 15% tariff increase beginning in the 2019/20 financial year.

The DA and other organisations picketed outside the public hearings. The application by Eskom needs to get Nersa’s approval before it can be applied to customers.