Racial tension simmers in Eldorado Park

The Humans Rights Commission has found that most of the school problems in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, are racially influenced.

This was announced by the commission yesterday during the launch of its report on the disruption of learning at Klipspruit West Secondary School and inequality in Eldorado Park and surrounding areas.

The unrest came after the appointment of a black principal at the school was rejected by parents.

Commissioner Andre Gaum said there is sufficient evidence to conclude that there is racial tension in Eldorado Park and the school, which is a microcosm of the community in which it is located.

"It is the commission's finding that the rejection of a black school principal was racially motivated," Gaum said.