Sexual abuse muted Rosie Motene

Veteran actress and activist Rosie Motene reveals that it took her 12 years to speak openly about her sexual abuse.

Speaking yesterday after hosting the screening of the much-talked about Surviving R. Kelly documentary, Motene said the abuse happened to her in university.

"Only last year did I feel that I was healed from the sexual abuse that happened while I was at university," she said

"Even now I'm still not ready to talk about it fully, at least I can talk about it without crying, and it took me 12 years."

In a City Press story last April, Motene was one of the women that alleged that a prolific local director sexually harassed her.

Motene also opened up about being uncomfortable with doing sex scenes a few years ago when she joined Zabalaza, after she decided to return to the small screen.