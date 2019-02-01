News

Three pupils killed as walkway collapses in Vaal

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 01 February 2019
Hoërskool Driehoek, where three pupils were killed on Friday.
Three pupils at a Vanderbijlpark school were killed on Friday when a walkway fell on them.

“A walkway fell on learners at Hoerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijl this morning. Unfortunately three learners died on the scene,” said the Gauteng education department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

Mabona, who did not have further details, said the MEC of Education in the province, Panyaza Lesufi, was on his way to the school to establish what had happened.

“The MEC is going there now,” he said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Getrude Makgale confirmed the incident, but could not provide further details.

“We are at the scene of the accident, we are not able to provide more information at the moment,” she said.

This is a developing story – it will be updated as more details emerge.

