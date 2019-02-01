WATCH | Tornado tears up village

A blast of wind destroyed 31 homes and a school in about 20 minutes this week. The tornado-like gust tore through four villages in Tsholomnqa on Tuesday afternoon, said residents. The wind ripped roofs off houses, flattened walls and smashed windows, leaving scores of villagers homeless. Devastated Phumza Nkohla, a cleaner at a local clinic, said her four-bedroom home was badly damaged.