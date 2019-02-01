WATCH LIVE | Explosive testimony ahead as NPA inquiry resumes

The inquiry into Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is set to resume on Friday.

On day nine of the hearings, deputy national director of public prosecutions at the NPA Willie Hofmeyr gave damning testimony about the pair’s fitness to hold office, accusing them of interfering in cases to influence their outcomes.

He mentioned Jiba’s involvement in having former prosecutor Gerrie Nel arrested as “an attempt to derail the Selebi prosecution”. Nel was arrested in 2008 while investigating former police commissioner Jackie Selebi. The charges were later withdrawn.

Hofmeyr also referenced the wrongful prosecution of the Hawks’ KwaZulu-Natal head, Johan Booysen, as another reason Jiba should not hold office.

He further detailed how Jiba and Mrwebi were insubordinate and refused to provide former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana with reports on controversial cases the NPA was dealing with at the time.