Woman charged with chaining teenager 'runs a childcare business'

The woman charged with chaining up a teenager for three days and beating her daughter as punishment for creating "lust-inducing" Facebook pages is allegedly running a childcare business.

Western Cape social development MEC Albert Fritz told TimesLIVE on Friday that the 11 children in the Worcester woman’s care were not fostered.

"They were placed with her through private arrangements," he said in a written response to TimesLIVE questions.

It is understood that residents brought their children to the woman and asked her to take care of them in return for payment.