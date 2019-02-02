Alleged drug mule nabbed at OR Tambo airport with R600‚000 drugs

A 35-year-old woman will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday after allegedly being bust with drugs with an estimated value of R600‚000 at OR Tambo International Airport. The woman was arrested on Thursday after being found to have drugs concealed in a body wrap around her waist during a body search by members of Customs and Excise.