BLF to be reported to Human Rights Commission over 'racist' Hoërskool Driehoek remarks

The DA youth league is expected to lay complaints at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against Black First Land First (BLF) over their "racist" remarks made about the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy.

DA Gauteng chairperson Pogiso Mthimunye said on Sunday that they would lay the complaints on Monday.

"This is a tragedy that affected the country terribly and for people to take it in this line is completely out of order.

"It is working against our project of achieving one South Africa for all," Mthimunye said.

BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp had tweeted that the deaths at the school should be celebrated.