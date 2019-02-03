Fourth pupil dies after tragic walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek
A fourth Hoërskool Driehoek pupil has died following this week's tragic walkway collapse at the school, the department of education said on Sunday. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil died at a local hospital on Saturday evening. Initially, three pupils had been reported dead following the collapse on Friday morning.
