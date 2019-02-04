Business Unity SA warns of worsening ‘death spiral’ for Eskom if tariff hike approved

The approval of Eskom’s electricity tariff application would constrain investment in SA and contribute to stagnant economic growth, significant job losses and grid defection, Business Unity SA (Busa) vice-president Martin Kingston argued on Monday.

All this would exacerbate the “death spiral” facing the cash-strapped power utility, Kingston said at the public hearings of the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) held in Midrand.

Other scheduled presentations included those by the SA Local Government Association, AgriSA, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), Solidarity and Sibanye Stillwater.

Eskom has applied for tariff hikes of 15% over the next three years to 2021-2022, amounting overall to a 52% increase, but Kingston proposed that Nersa’s consideration of its application should be suspended.