Casspirs belong in Apartheid Museum, says Abahlali baseMjondolo

Shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo has criticised the Durban city council’s decision to buy Casspirs worth R20m to protect Durban metro police during violent protests and land grabs.

The municipality bought the armoured vehicles from arms manufacturer Denel Land Systems.

The group, whose actions have often brought them into open conflict with police, the ANC and eThekwini municipality, described the arrival of three of the four Casspirs, as "disgraceful".

"We should only see Casspirs in the Apartheid Museum. The decision to bring them back to use them against protests and land occupations is disgraceful," said Abahlali in a statement on Monday.

The movement has accused the ANC of mobilising "all kinds of violence against us in Durban using izinkabi [hitmen], the anti-land invasion unit, municipal security guards and two police forces."

It said its members and other people engaged in protest were regularly wounded, maimed and killed.

"If the ANC had any real progressive commitments they would see protests as a democratic question and engage them as an opportunity for discussion. They would see the land question as a question of justice, understand land occupations as land reform from below and work to put the social value of land before its commercial value."

Abahlali said instead of engaging them, the ANC wanted to respond to their systemic exclusion and impoverishment with military force, using the same tools as the apartheid state.

"They want to repress rather than to engage the struggles of the oppressed. The old Casspirs did not stop the struggle against apartheid. The new Casspirs will not stop the struggle for land and dignity," said Abahlali.