Citrus syndicate targets desperate Addo farmers

Six tons of fruit worth R66,000 was stolen in a single afternoon

PREMIUM

A syndicate is plundering lemons by the ton in Addo, causing losses running into millions. The syndicate uses foreign nationals and jobless locals to target farms in groups of two to 10. A large truck drops off teams who collect the fruit in 50kg bags and picks them up again. They destroy irrigation infrastructure, stripping the hoses and using them to bind the bags of their ill-gotten gains.