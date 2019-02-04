Cyril Ramaphosa 'gives back' Gavin Watson's R500,000

President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaigners tried unsuccessfully to meet Bosasa boss Gavin Watson to repay him the R500,000 donation he gave to his presidential campaign.

That's according to information Ramaphosa provided during his meeting on Tuesday with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the presidential residence in Pretoria, Mahlamba Ndlopfu.

Ramaphosa told Mkhwebane that the money had been transferred to a trust account, pending investigations into Bosasa, which is now known as African Global Operations.

Mkhwebane is investigating Ramaphosa for allegedly misleading parliament when he said the R500,000 was payment to his son's company. His son Andile was doing business with Bosasa.

The Sunday Times has seen Ramaphosa's presentation to Mkhwebane.

The presentation reads: "I have subsequently been informed by the CR17 campaign managers that after an unsuccessful attempt to meet Mr Gavin Watson in order to arrange for the return of the donation, an amount of R500,000 has been transferred into an attorneys trust account until such time as these matters surrounding African Global Operations are clarified."

Ramaphosa said the decision was made following "various concerning disclosures" before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

"Thereafter a decision will be made as to whether these monies should be returned to the account from where they came, passed on to appropriate government authorities or donated to charities," the presentation said.

The Zondo commission has heard for the past three weeks how Bosasa allegedly bribed politicians, government officials and prosecutors.