Every drop is precious as Day Zero looms large in Makhanda

PREMIUM

Rhodes university students, Makhanda residents, schools, old age homes and even estate agents are barely keeping their heads above water as the Makana local municipality faces the real threat of Day Zero. The municipality, which governs the town of Makhanda and surrounding areas including Alicedale and Riebeek East, anticipates that their main supplier dam would be completely dry by mid-February.