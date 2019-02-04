It's been a long and bitter fight for justice for the Jimmy family‚ who on Monday take on global motoring giant Ford in the Cape Town high court.

Jimmy burnt to death in his luxury Kuga SUV while on holiday in the Wilderness in the Western Cape on December 4 2015. Since his car caught alight‚ more than 80 other Kugas have caught fire on South Africa's roads‚ resulting in Ford having to recall more than 4‚000 Kugas as part of several safety fixes to the vehicles.

The latest fire occurred on Friday‚ when a Kuga caught alight outside East London.

The inquest hearing into Jimmy’s death is expected to be a bruising battle‚ with those close to the prosecution and family saying that Ford was set to fight tooth and nail to ensure Jimmy took the blame for his own death.