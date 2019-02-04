Ford's lawyers grilled at inquest into fiery death of Kuga owner

During a bruising battle to have the inquest into the death of Ford Kuga owner Reshall Jimmy delayed, the auto manufacturing giant's lawyers were grilled at the high court in Cape Town on Monday.

Advocate Andre Bezuidenhout - along with state prosecutor Anthony Stephen - came under fire from both the legal team representing Jimmy's family and judge Robert Henney.

The blitz included accusations of collusion between Bezuidenhout and Stephen to exclude Jimmy's legal representative, advocate Gerrie Nel, from the inquest, along with crucial documents being withheld.

The documents include reports by forensic investigators hired by Ford to investigate the cause of a fire which killed Jimmy while he was driving his Kuga SUV.

The inquest, which began exactly three years and two months to the day after Jimmy's death, was postponed just hours after it began.

Jimmy burnt to death while he was on holiday in Wilderness in the Western Cape on December 4 2015.