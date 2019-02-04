'I want my daddy' - Bushiri supporters march for his release

Hundreds of supporters of Shepherd Bushiri are marching through the streets of Pretoria, demanding his release from police custody - after learning that he will spend another two nights behind bars.

The charismatic pastor and his wife Mary were arrested by police on Friday on charges related to money laundering and fraud. On Monday, they were scheduled to appear before the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court. It is understood that they were remanded in custody until the couple returns to court on Wednesday.

His supporters, who had been singing and dancing outside the court from early Monday, had been waiting for an update what had happened inside the court.