Minimum wage exemptions will leave workers worse off than before, NGO says

The group said this meant the national minimum wage at the exemption rate of 10% meant that general workers will be remunerated at R18 an hour instead of R20, farm workers at R16.20 an hour instead of R18 and domestic workers at R13,50 an hour instead of R15.

“The poverty level national minimum wage will substantially compromise household affordability and nutrition, negatively impacting productivity in the workplace and reinforcing the cycle of low wages, low economic productivity and low economic growth. It will result in the destruction of the body, the family and household, society, our health system, education system and the economy,” Abrahams said.

He said the application of the national minimum wage could have been a very simple process.

“Affected workers could have earned a standard R20 hourly rate (if it had to be that), and all workers would have known that amount. Instead, with the exemption thresholds and the 6% return on assets to qualify for exemptions, and various other loopholes, it will not only be extremely difficult to ensure compliance and onerous to check if corporates really do qualify for exemptions, but workers themselves might struggle to get the necessary information as to what level they should be paid. This has the potential for labour unrest.

“Assuming that the bulk of the corporate sector will seek some form of exemption and this exemption will then become the norm; workers will in fact be worse off.”

