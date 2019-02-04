News

Outrage at Sassa grants debacle People

PREMIUM
By Soyiso Maliti and Tembile Sgqolana - 04 February 2019

A major nationwide technical glitch has held back the payout of Sassa grants, sparking anger and dismay. In queues at Postbanks people raised a welter of complaints about lack of staff training at the bank. Some said their old Sassa cards had been rejected by the system. The problem began on Friday, said social grant beneficiaries in the East London CBD and in Komani.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appears in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
X