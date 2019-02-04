Prayer and anger: South Africans divided over Bushiri as church leader appears in court

Followers of controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri rallied together outside the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court, reciting prayers and hymns as the church leader made an appearance on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church members accused officials of having a "vendetta" against Bushiri, who was arrested with his wife Mary on Friday February 1.

Outside court, devotees fell to their knees in prayer.