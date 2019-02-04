Prayer and anger: South Africans divided over Bushiri as church leader appears in court
Followers of controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri rallied together outside the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court, reciting prayers and hymns as the church leader made an appearance on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Enlightened Christian Gathering Church members accused officials of having a "vendetta" against Bushiri, who was arrested with his wife Mary on Friday February 1.
Outside court, devotees fell to their knees in prayer.
Followers pray for pastor Shepherd Bushiri outside the Pretoria Specialized Crimes Court. The controversial pastor was remanded in custody until Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/NkjNYUkOa7— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 4, 2019
Supporters of controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri demonstrate out side the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court. Bushiri is expected to make his first court appearance after he was arrested together with his wife Mary on Friday. pic.twitter.com/DICawW5GNj— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) February 4, 2019
Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng, who recently received R1m from Bushiri as a "gift" for his birthday also made an appearance to show his support.
"The name that matters is His name. Your father will always be your father," Mboro told those outside the court.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Malaudzi told TimesLIVE that the charges relate to incidents in 2015 relating to exchange control regulations in foreign currency amounting to $1,147,200 (about R15.3m).
While church members were confident of their "father's" innocence, on social media many South Africans lambasted the pastor.
"We need to change our pastor's car and get him a four wheel drive" Says a fool who lives in a single room which he struggles to pay??? "Shepherd Bushiri"— Koena Moabelo (@Koena_za) February 4, 2019
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Network actually exists?. With R10. 00 you receive daily prayer calls from the major league guy.— ZINGELWAYO (@jah_ndlovu) February 4, 2019
"Shepherd Bushiri" has hypnotized people into thinking that he is Jesus..— Motlhaping oo Maidi (@ModiseemangJC) February 4, 2019
The only people who can save @shepherdbushiri right now... pic.twitter.com/Od6FyjRI1c— Kennedy Khombo (@KKhombo) February 3, 2019
