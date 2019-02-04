Regulator sounds warning on illegal cannabis medicines

The medicines regulator said there were a number of outlets and individuals selling cannabis-containing products, including oils, for medicinal use, in contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act. The act says no one may sell medicines that are not registered with the regulator.

“The cannabis-containing products and oils that are currently available in SA and which have not been registered or approved by SAHPRA are therefore illegal. Suppliers and users of such illegal products are exposing themselves and others to legal and health risks as the safety, efficacy and quality of these products cannot be assured,” it said.

Patients seeking cannabis-containing medicines were advised by the regulator to apply for an exemption to section 21 of the Medicines Act, which enables the importation of medicines that have been registered in other countries, such as Canada and the Netherlands.

“To date, 56 such applications have been approved by SAHPRA, based on motivation for use in specific patients by an authorised prescriber,” it said.

The regulator said anyone cultivating cannabis for medicinal use required a licence. None had been granted since the regulator published guidelines for the cultivation of cannabis and manufacture of cannabis-containing medicinal products in 2017.

