Surprise! You're paying for expensive valet

The beach sand which a Jo’burg family left in the boot of their hired car after their Christmas holiday ended up costing them an unexpected extra R415 on their car hire bill. “After two weeks at the coast, we returned the Avis/Budget car to George airport in the same condition as they gave it to us, with maybe a tiny bit of sand in the boot, which would be expected from a beach holiday,” said Lee Harman.