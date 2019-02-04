Tycoon accused of using k-word set to take the stand

Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya, who has been accused of calling his business partner and friend of over 20 years, Investec CEO Fani Titi, a k****r, is expected to take the stand tomorrow at the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.

Ngwenya was charged with two counts of contravening a protection order and crimen injuria for allegedly calling Titi the k-word in an SMS.

It is alleged that Ngwenya called Titi a ‘bantustan boss’ and a ‘Qwaqwa k****r’ in the SMS.

The pair had fallen out over a R54m deal that went south and ultimately shattered their relationship.

On Monday, Ngwenya’s wife Mirriam took the stand in the state's attempt to find out the details surrounding his arrest.

Constable Michael Makhopa, who is the investigating officer on the case, was also placed on the stand. Makhopa said he was given the case just before Ngwenya’s first appearance and is subsequently not well versed with the case.

The case was postponed until tomorrow when the initial investigating officer will take the stand.