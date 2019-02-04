Wild Coast bridge pullout
Wild Coast Mtentu contractors say protests endanger their workers
The Mtentu Wild Coast megabridge builders have pulled out of the project, saying there is too much protest. This puts the future of the SA National Road Agency’s ambitious bridge across Mtentu River Gorge in jeopardy. On Monday, Austrian construction company Strabag and its South African joint venture partner Aveng terminated the R1.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.