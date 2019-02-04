News

Wild Coast bridge pullout

Wild Coast Mtentu contractors say protests endanger their workers

PREMIUM
By Adrienne Carlisle - 04 February 2019

The Mtentu Wild Coast megabridge builders have pulled out of the project, saying there is too much protest. This puts the future of the SA National Road Agency’s ambitious bridge across Mtentu River Gorge in jeopardy. On Monday, Austrian construction company Strabag and its South African joint venture partner Aveng terminated the R1.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appears in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
X