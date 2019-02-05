Applause as Vlakfontein murder suspect Fita Khupe is denied bail

News of bail being denied to the surviving suspect in the Vlakfontein family murder case was met with applause from community members seated in the gallery of the Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto on Monday.

Magistrate David Mhango denied Fita Khupe bail, saying that he "failed to prove there were exceptional circumstances" to warrant his release.

Mhango said there was a likelihood that Khupe would be killed by the public should he be released.

He highlighted the recent evidence of community leader Rebecca Moloi, who told the court that there were no guarantees that Khupe, who is originally from Zimbabwe but now holds South African citizenship, would cross the borders of South Africa alive should he be granted bail.