Convicted #FeesMustFall activist's prediction comes true as lectures stop at three KZN varsities

A prediction by convicted student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile that the struggle campaign for free education would rise again rang true on Monday.

The #FeesMustFall activist pleaded guilty to charges of public violence, failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The honours graduate, who will be completing a master's degree in public management this year, was sentenced to house arrest and ordered to pay a R5,000 fine or serve a three-year prison sentence (suspended for five years) by the Durban Regional Court last Monday.