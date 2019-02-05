Crowd butchers cow hit by a car
Chaotic scenes unfolded outside the capital Bhisho on Tuesday evening after a department of health vehicle collided with a cow creating a feeding frenzy for locals. Hundreds of residents stormed the crash scene with axes and knives and slaughtered the wounded animal, King William's Town police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said.
