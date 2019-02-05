News

From 'Major 1' to 'Daddy': the craze of Bushiri supporters

By Odwa Mjo - 05 February 2019
Supporters of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri came out in their numbers to support him.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Supporters of controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri have dominated headlines and social media as they showed their undying support for their leader during his court appearance on February 4.

Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested last week in Rustenburg on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The Hawks say their investigation extends back to 2015, when the incidents allegedly took place.

From placards to chants and bold statements, Bushiri's supporters are not shy to proclaim their love and sing the praises of their church leader.

Devotion 

Bushiri supporters and members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering affectionately refer to Bushiri as "Major 1", "Papa", "My Father" and "Daddy". 

Bushiri supporters are not shy to declare their undying love for their pastor.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Action

Bushiri supporters have threatened to abstain from casting their votes in the upcoming national elections if he is not released. 

Undying love

"We can't stay without our father. We are behind Major 1."

"We want him on the pulpit to preach the word of God. We are who we are because of Major Prophet Shepherd Bushiri."

"I will die for him. He is our father."

