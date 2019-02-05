Human Rights Commission appalled by social media take on school tragedy

The SA Human Rights Commission says it is appalled by some comments posted on social media in the wake of the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy.

It described the comments - purportedly made by Black First Land First (BLF) secretary and spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp and others - as "insensitive, offensive and inappropriate".

As of noon on Tuesday, the commission said it had received about 80 complaints related to comments made on social media about the tragedy.

"Kindness, compassion and respect are basic human values which we should be extending to each other in a time of loss. Death does not discriminate. Grief cuts across race, class, gender, sexual orientation, religion, nation and culture. Dignity is a constitutional value to which we are all enjoined by our constitution to respect," said the commission.