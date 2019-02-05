Illegal circumcision accused appears in court

The man, who allegedly illegally circumcised two boys as a form of punishment for them stealing harvesting and stealing his dagga, made a brief court appearance at Seymour Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning. Lonwabo ‘Rasta' Zele, 35, of Alice is facing four charges; attempted murder, pointing a firearm, kidnapping and contravention of male circumcision practices.