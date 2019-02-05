'I'm not a trigger-happy savage': Malema's lawyer claims he shot farm workers in self-defence

Attempted-murder accused Tumi Mokwena, who has acted as EFF leader Julius Malema's lawyer, randomly fired shots at farm workers in a salary dispute, the Polokwane High Court heard on Monday.

A security supervisor at Zebediela citrus farm, Klaas Mboweni, who lost a middle finger in the shooting incident, testified that Mokwena did not fire any warning shot before taking aim, contradicting the accused's testimony from the day before.

Mokwena, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing four counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting four farm workers in a salary dispute at the farm in Zebediela, outside Lebowakgomo, in June 2017.

"I was standing in front of the workers who were chanting and calling for Mokwena to come out of the boardroom. While I was busy negotiating for workers to make way for Mokwena, I suddenly heard a gunshot coming from behind," said Mboweni.

"When I looked back to see who fired the shot, I saw Mokwena and I realised I had been shot."

Mboweni said he saw a few workers fall down after being shot by Mokwena.