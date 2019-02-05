Missing teens found at braai spot

PREMIUM

A teenage couple has been found alive and braaiing meat at the popular East London hangout spot, Ebuhlanti, three weeks after they were reported missing. The 17-year-old and the 18-year-old of Lieveldt Village in King William’s Town, were found on Saturday, while a third person, another 18-year-old, reported missing was found on January 30 “hiding”.