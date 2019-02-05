Missing teens found at braai spot
A teenage couple has been found alive and braaiing meat at the popular East London hangout spot, Ebuhlanti, three weeks after they were reported missing. The 17-year-old and the 18-year-old of Lieveldt Village in King William’s Town, were found on Saturday, while a third person, another 18-year-old, reported missing was found on January 30 “hiding”.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.