Money moments: Bushiri's prophet-able lifestyle

From fancy cars, to private jets and designer clothes, controversial self-styled "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri has been known for showcasing some of his most expensive assets.



Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested last week in Rustenburg and face charges relating to money laundering, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The Hawks say their investigation extends back to 2015, when the incidents allegedly took place.

Here's just some of the guap Bushiri has made public.



The pastor raised eyebrows in 2017 when he bought his daughter a R1.6m Maserati for her sixth birthday.

The Daily Sun reported that the "prophet" posted the picture of the Maserati on his Facebook page with a caption wishing his daughter a happy birthday.