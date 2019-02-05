Selborne report sheds light on yard scuffle
A long-awaited report into the events that unfolded at Selborne College last month has revealed that four boys involved in a fight that gained huge traction on social media will undergo counselling and other corrective measures. The report comes after an image was posted by Buffalo City Municipality spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya on his Facebook page on January 25.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.