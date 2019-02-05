Steve Hofmeyr on backlash over apartheid flag: SA's in denial of 'rot under the new flag'

Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has once again been slammed and labelled "racist" after he shared pictures of himself with the old apartheid flag. To add fuel to the fire Steve seemed impressed with himself and has dubbed the latest antic "freedom of expression". The singer took the picture at an unidentified pub‚ which proudly displayed the several old apartheid flags.