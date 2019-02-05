Student protests gain momentum
Students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Wits have embarked on a second day of protests, demanding that classes be halted until financial grievances are addressed.
Here's what has happened at the two campuses:
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Students blockaded entrances to the university on Monday morning. The Student Representative Council said the main reason for the protests was that many students had not been cleared to register for the 2019 academic year. The university suspended academic activities with immediate effect.
Footage circulating of UKZN students apparently blockading the road near the Edgewood campus.
Wits University
On Monday students disrupted classes on the first day of the 2019 academic programme. Students vowed to continue disruptions.
"Representatives of the senior executive team are working with the students' representative council to resolve the outstanding matters related to accommodation and registration, particularly around the deployment of the Wits hardship fund," said Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel.
The university stepped up security on campus, while students embarked on a hunger strike.
The Wits SRC has posted video footage of an incident involving security staff and students.
Students at Wits university embarked on a hunger strike on Tuesday, February 5 2019. The protest began on Monday over accommodation and registration problems.
Wits management has chosen to reply to the protest by deploying Private Security to unlawfully vacate students and beat us up
As the Wits SRC we have continuously reiterated that we are to be the first line of defense for students. That we are to put our bodies on the line for a cause that seeks to benefit the very same people that we were elected to serve.
Therefore, we are embarking on a hunger strike