Wits students vow to intensify protest if demands aren't met

Aluta said the plight of student did not allow her to attend her first day of class.

“We are not hooligans, we want to attend classes. Today was my first day of my honours class, I did not go because the plight of the black child does not allow me to enjoy the benefits of freedom and education while everyone is academically excluded from this space…” she told TimesLive.

“We are saying students must register, they must be housed. Then we are going to seize fire and go class,” added Aluta.

Secretary of the ANC youth league (ANCYL) and Final year LLB student, Sabelo Ngubeni said the ruling party had failed the students by not opening up buildings for student accommodation.

“We are pleading with Jacob Mamabolo, we are pleading with David Makhura to say open those buildings because students are sleeping are sleeping in libraries and computer labs. They want us to assist with voter registration and campaigning but they are simply failing to open something as simple as a residence.

Dean of student affairs, Jerome September, met with the students and said the protester’s demands would be attended to.