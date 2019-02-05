Zim teachers set to embark on nationwide strike

Teachers in Zimbabwe were set on Tuesday to go on strike, heeding a call by unions to stop reporting for work due to low salaries and poor working conditions.

The teachers are demanding a salary increase of $1,733 for the lowest paid teacher, or the equivalent in US dollars, and an adjustment in the cost of living allowances. Currently, the lowest paid teacher earns a gross salary of $500.

There was little activity at most schools on Monday as teachers waited for a signal from union leaders, who claimed state security agents were on the prowl to disrupt the strike after unions representing other civil servant groups allegedly developed cold feet.