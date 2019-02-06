Angelo Agrizzi and former prison bosses nabbed by the Hawks
The high profile suspects linked to the alleged corrupt awarding of tenders worth R1.6bn by the department of correctional services to Bosasa are expected to appear in court on Wednesday after handing themselves over to police.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.