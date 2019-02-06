Bushiri's church calls for calm and congregants promise to 'listen to our daddy'

A statement issued on the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church's Facebook page has appealed for calm ahead of leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary's court appearance on Wednesday.

The Bushiris were arrested on Friday, February 1, on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and organised crime. They have been in custody since their arrest, with an initial court appearance on Monday.

The statement, which has been credited to "prophet Uebert Angel", urged followers to gather in their numbers outside court. It appealed to members not to make political statements after congregants on Monday said they would "stop the 2019 elections" if Bushiri was not released.

"It is NOT your duty as stewards of ECG to children of God to make political statements, to warn political players or get involved in politics," reads part of the statement.

"As South Africans, you have these rights to support these parties. But it is not your mandate to make political statements under this anointing."

The Facebook page, which has over 3.7m followers, has been inundated with messages from Bushiri fans across the globe. On this post, at the time of publishing, there were over 1,000 comments, many of which were from around Africa.

"I am Nigerian and live in Nigeria. Major 1, you're vindicated, is all I can say," wrote Mikee Godswill on Facebook.

Aunty Vee wrote from Cameroon wrote: "I may not be present but will be there in spirit. May God continue to bless and protect you people for us, we are sons and daughters of Major 1."

Norman Kase wrote: "100% support, brethren, to the peaceful march. We must be different, not violent and make ugly statements because of anger. Our father is humble, a man of wisdom. We must represent him. Love you, brethren. Peace."