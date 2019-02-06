Hawks arrest Bosasa and former correctional services officials

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the seven were "high-profile" people who had been charged with fraud‚ money laundering and corruption.

"The arrests follow a marathon investigation where almost R1.6bn is said to have been misappropriated in the tender processes for the procurement of various services by the department of correctional services. The tenders were awarded to Bosasa Operations and its subsidiary companies."

He said the officials had allegedly received and accepted gifts in the form of cash.

"They also allegedly received financial assistance in acquiring properties‚ motor vehicles from dealers‚ other assets and payments to travel agents for overseas travel.

"One of the suspects is overseas. However‚ he has been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest. Another is in Port Elizabeth and efforts are under way to bring him back to Pretoria to face the charges."

The suspects are due to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Source: TMG Digital.